Grab some new shades in time for summer trips by Ray-Ban, Costa, and Oakley starting at $49

Woot is offering a limited-time deal on Ray-Ban, Oakley, and Costa sunglasses at up to 70% off. Some of the glasses from this sale come with polarized lenses while others are not. For instance, take the Oakley Men’s Portal X Rectangular Sunglasses for $86.99 Prime shipped, otherwise a $6 shipping fee is applied. Normally listed for $178 from Oakley directly, this is 51% in savings from this sale. The polished black frame is accented by the polarized Prizm Sapphire lenses which “enhance color [and] contrast so you can see more detail.” For an example of non-polarized glasses, look no further than the Ray-Ban Unisex Justin Asian Fit Square Sunglasses for $68.99. You can’t even get these directly from Ray-Ban online but they go for around $140 on Amazon depending on the colorway. If you’ve been eyeing some fancier sunglasses but couldn’t justify the cost, now is the time to check out what Woot has to offer. Keep reading to see our top picks.

Our top picks:

After you finish checking out this sunglasses sale from Woot, which ends May 1 at midnight central time, be sure to stick around and take a look at this deal on a Fossil Gen 6 Wear OS Touchscreen Smartwatch for $229. You can get a variety of silicone to leather watch bands, or even metal link straps. This is matching the best price of the year.

Oakley Men’s Portal X Rectangular Sunglasses features:

A versatile frame design inspired by today’s modern consumer, Portal X can work for a variety of sports, yet it is also equally well suited off the field of play. Premium materials, Prizm optics, and stylish, mainstream details make this an excellent collection for those seeking all-day comfort in eyewear that is inspired and created to deliver exceptional clarity and lasting comfort.

