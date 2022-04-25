Hyper’s 9-in-1 HyperDrive USB-C upgrades your MacBook or iPad at $76 (23% off)

Hyper via Amazon is offering its HyperDrive 9-in-1 USB-C Hub for $75.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $99, today’s deal saves 23% and marks the lowest price that we’ve seen all year. While Apple has put several ports back into its latest 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros, there are still notably some things missing. This hub brings all those ports and more to any USB-C device, including SD/microSD, 4K30 HDMI, 60W USB-C PD charging passthrough, three USB 3.1 Type-A ports, and even Gigabit Ethernet as well as 3.5mm audio. Simply throw this dock in your bag or keep it at your desk to have a single cable to power your entire setup as it’s great for either task. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more and then head below for additional information.

Of course, you might not be ready to drop over $75 on a USB-C hub. If that’s the case, then maybe Anker’s $35 7-in-1 hub is a better choice. It delivers SD/microSD, USB 3.0, 4K30 HDMI, and USB-C charging passthrough. In the end, the only major thing that it’s lacking is Gigabit Ethernet and 3.5mm audio support. But, if those aren’t required for your setup, then Anker delivers a similar experience in a compact form-factor at a lower price.

Speaking of USB-C, did you see that Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro is currently on sale? Right now, it’s up to $399 off which ushers in new all-time lows on cellular models. The latest iPad Pro features Thunderbolt 4 support over USB-C which means it’ll work with either hub above.

HyperDrive 9-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

Available in Space Gray and Silver Color. Easily fits in the palm of your hands and turns a single USB-C connection into 9 ports (max 60W full speed Power Delivery, Gigabit Ethernet, 4K HDMI 4K@30Hz, 3 x USB 3.1 5Gb/s, SD & MicroSD reader(quick data transfer (UHS-I, 104MB/s)), 3.5mm Audio Jack) Experience crystal clear 4K30Hz HDMI video on compatible 4K monitors for brilliant high-resolution display. Requires a direct HDMI to HDMI connection. [ USB-C Power Delivery ] Supports USBC pass-through 60W charging. Please note: The USB-C port on the HyperDrive Pro is for power delivery only. (No data nor video transfer)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!