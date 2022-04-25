PDP Animal Crossing Switch Travel Case with kickstand hits Amazon low at $14, more from $10

Amazon is now offering a number of notable deals on Switch protective cases and controllers from $10. One notable option is the PDP Nintendo Switch Slim Deluxe Travel Case Animal Crossing edition for $14.10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, this is nearly 30% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low on the Animal Crossing Tom Nook model. This officially licensed case is compatible with all Switch models and delivers a hard shell exterior, a console lift pull, integrated kick stand, and a nylon wrist strap. You’ll find an interior mesh pocket for some game cards and accessories as well. Head below for more Switch accessory deals.

More Nintendo Switch accessory deals:

Alongside the ongoing all-time lows on PowerA’s Metroid Nintendo Switch Slim case and Nintendo’s Game & Watch Zelda console, this morning saw a rare price drop hit My Arcade’s Retro Champ handheld. This portable console with a 7 inch display is designed to play original NES and Famicom cartridges and is now down at a new 2022 Amazon low. Get a closer look right here.

PDP Animal Crossing Switch Travel Case features:

Official Licensed by Nintendo for Switch, Switch OLED, and Switch Lite. Official Green & Blue featuring Animal Crossing. Matches Animal Crossing Family Faceoff Controller, Timmy Tommy Rock Candy Controller, and LVL40 Green and Blue Joycon Headset.

PROTECTION ON-THE-GO: Slim, sturdy design and Nylon wrist strap make it easy to carry your console while protecting it. High-quality, semi-hard shell construction.

FANTASTIC STORAGE: Unique console lift strap allows for safe and easy removal of your console. Prevent drops, breaks and scratches of your console around the house, to school, or when traveling.

