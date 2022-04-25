PDP Animal Crossing Switch Travel Case with kickstand hits Amazon low at $14, more from $10

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps GamesPDP
New lows From $10

Amazon is now offering a number of notable deals on Switch protective cases and controllers from $10. One notable option is the PDP Nintendo Switch Slim Deluxe Travel Case Animal Crossing edition for $14.10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, this is nearly 30% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low on the Animal Crossing Tom Nook model. This officially licensed case is compatible with all Switch models and delivers a hard shell exterior, a console lift pull, integrated kick stand, and a nylon wrist strap. You’ll find an interior mesh pocket for some game cards and accessories as well. Head below for more Switch accessory deals. 

More Nintendo Switch accessory deals:

Alongside the ongoing all-time lows on PowerA’s Metroid Nintendo Switch Slim case and Nintendo’s Game & Watch Zelda console, this morning saw a rare price drop hit My Arcade’s Retro Champ handheld. This portable console with a 7 inch display is designed to play original NES and Famicom cartridges and is now down at a new 2022 Amazon low. Get a closer look right here

PDP Animal Crossing Switch Travel Case features:

  • Official Licensed by Nintendo for Switch, Switch OLED, and Switch Lite. Official Green & Blue featuring Animal Crossing. Matches Animal Crossing Family Faceoff Controller, Timmy Tommy Rock Candy Controller, and LVL40 Green and Blue Joycon Headset.
  • PROTECTION ON-THE-GO: Slim, sturdy design and Nylon wrist strap make it easy to carry your console while protecting it. High-quality, semi-hard shell construction.
  • FANTASTIC STORAGE: Unique console lift strap allows for safe and easy removal of your console. Prevent drops, breaks and scratches of your console around the house, to school, or when traveling.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
PDP

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

HORI’s Pokémon Legends: Arceus Split Pad Pro Swi...
Xbox Elite Series 2 and 20th Anniversary wireless gamep...
PowerA couch co-op Wired Xbox Controller hits new Amazo...
Use PS4, PS3, Wii U, Xbox Bluetooth controllers on Swit...
Nintendo eShop spring sale now live from $2: DOOM, SEGA...
Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Weekend Sale, Apple Watch Se...
New SwitchBot pan/tilt cam has physical shutter for aut...
Anker’s new Nano II 100W GaN charger is 30% small...
Load more...
Show More Comments