Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Monster Hunter Stories, Flower, Journey, much more

Monday morning has arrived and with it we have a fresh batch of notable Mac and iOS app deals to kick off the work week. Today's collection is quite notable with headliners like Monster Hunter Stories, Flower, Journey, What Remains of Edith Finch, Peppa Pig: Fun Fair, and more.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Peppa Pig: Fun Fair: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Fantasy Dragon Simulator 2021: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Monster Hunter Stories: $5 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Flower: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Journey: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: What Remains of Edith Finch: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: If Found…: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Gone Home: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Rusty Lake Hotel: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Telling Lies: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: The White Door: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Arrog: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: VideoLUT: $5 (Reg. $6)

Mac: Gone Home: $5 (Reg. $15)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Rhymes!: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Outcast for Watch: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: PXL – mosaic art: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: The Escapists: Prison Escape: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Zombie Night Terror: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Heck Deck: $2(Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Bury me, my Love: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: LookUp: English dictionary: $8 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Worms Special Edition: $1 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Worms Crazy Golf: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Tacoma: $6 (Reg. $20)

More on Monster Hunter Stories:

In a world where large monsters roam, and people everywhere make a living hunting, there’s a remote village of people who follow a different set of customs. They are the Monster Riders, a people who don’t hunt but instead form bonds with monsters. Monsties, and the bonds you form with them, are the backbone of your adventure. Explore vast environments and dungeons to find monster dens, and bring back the eggs you find to hatch new Monsties!

