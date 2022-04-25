WD’s internet-connected 12TB My Cloud Home Duo storage system hits 2022 low at $430

Amazon is offering the 12TB WD My Cloud Home Duo Personal Cloud Storage System for $429.99 shipped. Today’s $50 discount saves 10% from its normal going rate and marks the very first time we’ve seen it on sale so far this year. If you’re tired of having a ton of different hard drives sitting around the house, then this is a great way to finally make the move to redundant cloud-accessible storage. It packs dual drives and 12TB of total storage, providing both RAID0 and RAID1 options for either striping the internal drives together for increased speed or backing one up to the other for data redundancy. The entire system connects to your network and allows you to stream content with Plex, access files remotely, and even send friends or family a link to view a folder of shared documents. Keep reading for more.

You could instead opt for the Synology DS418play 2-bay NAS. Coming in at $230 on Amazon, this NAS doesn’t include any disks for storage but has room for two 3.5- or 2.5-inch HDD/SSD that you might have already at home. It supports more RAID modes than today’s lead deal and is more versatile overall. However, if you don’t have any spare drives at home, it would cost $528 to get 12TB of redundant storage in addition to the DS418play, so we really only recommend going this route if you already have drives to use. Learn more in our previous coverage about the DS418play.

For other storage necessities, don’t forget about WD_BLACK’s SN850 NVMe SSD that’s on sale today for $100. It delivers 500GB of PCIe 4.0 storage to your desktop and can reach speeds of up to 7GB/s. Plus, we’re seeing SanDisk’s Pro 4TB G-Drive portable SSD on sale for $100 off. Also, this is the second-best price that we’ve seen at Amazon.

WD My Cloud Home Duo Personal Cloud Storage System features:

Centralized storage for your favorite photos, videos and files from your devices and popular cloud accounts.

Organize and easily find your content with the intuitive My Cloud Home app.

Access your content from anywhere you have internet.

Invite family and friends to share and collaborate on content.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!