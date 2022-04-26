Stay hydrated with new Amazon low on Contigo’s 64-oz. Autospout Water Jug at $15 (25% off)

Amazon is now offering the 64-ounce Contigo Autospout Water Jug in blue/black for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also available at Walmart alongside the all black model for the same price. Regularly $20, this is 25% off the going rate, the lowest price we can find, and a new Amazon all-time low. Long road trips, hikes, serious workouts, sporting events, or camping trips might require a larger bottle than normal, and Contigo’s 64-ounce jug is here to save the day. Featuring its Autospout, leak-proof pop-up straw with position lock, you’ll also find a protective cover, integrated carry handle, and fence-hook for “convenient sideline storage.” The BPA-free design is also joined by a “limited lifetime warranty.” More details below.

If a more standard-sized option will do the trick, take a look at the 24-ounce Contigo SnapSeal Insulated Travel Mug at $18 Prime shipped. This one features a stainless steel build with insulation that can keep drinks hot for 9 hours or cold for up to 21. On the even more affordable side of things, you could also grab a pair of 24-ounce Contigo Autoseal Cortland Water Bottles for $16 Prime shipped, or $8 a pop, if you don’t mind opting for a more basic plastic solution.

And for the more adventurous (or particularly prepared) folks, we also spotted some new 2022 lows on the popular LifeStraw Personal Water Filters at Amazon today. With deals starting from $13 Prime shipped, they can deliver up to 4,000 liters of cleaning drinking water from just about any source by removing “99.999999% of waterborne bacteria (including E. coli and salmonella).” You can get a full breakdown of these deals in today’s coverage right here.

Contigo Autospout Water Jug features:

LEND A HAND: Enjoy the leak-proof AUTOSPOUT pop-up straw with button lock for added security on the sidelines or in the dugout

FOR THE LONG HAUL: Keeps water cold for 10 hours

CLEANER DRINKING: Protective cover keeps dirt away from the spout

CARRY ON: Integrated carry handle for easy transport

PEACE OF MIND: Fence hook provides convenient sideline storage to keep your jug off the ground, and a secure botton lock gives added security

CAPACITY: 64 ounces

