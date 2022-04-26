Belkin’s now $9.50 AirTag Case with strap protects your Apple tracker at new Amazon low

After seeing its SoundForm speaker combo go $100 off this morning, Amazon is now offering the Belkin AirTag Case with Strap for $9.60 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $13, this is 26% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Detailed in our launch coverage from about a year ago, Belkin’s AirTag case features a raised bezel to protect against scratches and drops alongside an open design that won’t obfuscate the AirTag’s data transmission and audible prompts. A twist-and-lock mechanism is in place here to securely hold your Apple item tracker alongside a handy strap so you can affix it to your EDC (or whatever else you might want it attached to). You can learn more right here and be sure to head below for additional details. 

If you’re stuck on the more brand name options, take a look at this multi-colored 4-pack that comes in at $9 Prime shipped on Amazon. Clearly a much lower per-case price here, if you have a small fleet of Apple trackers to protect it is a far more economical purchase. This bundle includes black, blue, red, and white options for less than the price of a single Belkin variant.  

The latest airTag accessories come by way of the new SANDMARC leather collection and OtterBox just stepped into the Apple item tracker space for the first time back in March of this year. With three new rugged styles on tap, you can get a full break down of the new lineup in our launch coverage right here

Belkin AirTag Case with Strap features:

  • Twist-and-lock design keeps AirTag safely inside the Secure Holder
  • Strap provides reliable attachment to your belongings
  • Raised edges of Secure Holder provides advanced scratch protection for your AirTag
  • Open design keeps personalized engravings on AirTag visible
  • Belkin is an established accessories market leader creating high quality, innovative tech solutions for over 35 years

