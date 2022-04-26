Dash’s originally $120 steel bread maker delivers fresh loaves to your cookouts at under $63

Amazon is now offering the Dash Everyday Stainless Steel Bread Maker for $62.70 shipped. Originally $120, it more recently carries a regular price of $84 and is now within less than $3 of the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. The only thing better than fresh bread on the table at the summer cookouts (or any time of year for that matter) is a fresh homemade loaf. Outfitted with 12 preset programs, this model delivers “French, whole wheat, ultra-fast, sweet, gluten-free, artisan, jam, cake, and more” at the touch of button. It features automatic kneading and baking alongside an ingredient dispenser for adding things like “fruits, nuts, and fillings.” More details below.

Most comparable bread makers fetch above $60 and sometimes as much $80 or more. Amazon’s plastic model is about $1 less than today’s lead deal, but the only other options we can find are either from lesser known brands that aren’t nearly as popular or are much less feature-rich without the steel housing.

The kitchen deals are flying all over the place this month with deep price drops in Amazon’s Instant Pot Mother’s Day sale as well as today’s new lows on a selection of Ninja gear. This morning’s Gold Box is loaded with one-day deals on Ninja products including the best prices we have tracked on its ice cream maker and DualBrew coffee machine as well as a host of blending systems and more. Check it all out right here.

Dash Everyday Stainless Steel Bread Maker features:

YOUR BREAD, YOUR WAY: Bake fresh traditional and artisanal loaves at home with the Dash Everyday Bread Maker!

ALL IN ONE: This Bread Maker streamlines the process of baking bread at home, kneading dough, timing the rise, and baking all in a single appliance! Plus, it’s equipped with a 13-hour delay start feature for fresh bread at any time.

12 PRE-PROGRAMMED MODES and DIGITAL DISPLAY: Twelve pre-programmed baking modes allow you to create an impressive range of breads with the push of a button, including French, Whole-Wheat, Ultra-Fast, Sweet, Gluten-Free, Artisan, Jam, Cake, and more!

