Power your electronics with the GE UltraPro 8-Outlet Surge Protector at its new low of $15

Amazon is offering the GE UltraPro 8-Outlet Surge Protector with an 8-foot extension cord for $14.99 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Normally listed at around $19, this 21% discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve seen. Coming with eight AC outlets, four of which are spaced for adapters, you will be able to protect your gear while it is charging or operating. The surge protection circuitry features 2,160 joules of protection with an integrated circuit breaker and a reset switch. There are also keyhole slots on the bottom of the unit to make mounting the surge protector easy. The 8-foot-long extension cord is housed within durable PVC insulation to make it last a lifetime. With a name like GE behind this surge protector, you can rest assured your gear is safe. Keep reading for more.

If you’re looking for something more portable, then check out the Anker PowerPort Cube with 3-USB ports and 3-AC Outlets for $16.99 with the on-page coupon clipped. That coupon will save you an additional 15% off the list price of this power cube. The USB charging ports can be turned on and off with one button and can deliver a total of 18W of power. They use the Anker PowerIQ technology to optimize charging as well. The three AC outlets can output a total of 1250W of power. The PowerPort features overload, over-voltage, over-temperature, and short circuit protection to keep your gear safe. The exterior of the PowerPort is also flame-retardant.

If you’re an Anker fan, be sure to check out this deal on its PowerHouse II 400 Portable Power Station at $240. This is matching the best price we’ve tracked for this power station and features 389Wh of power.

GE UltaPro 8-Outlet Surge Protector features:

Extra-long 8ft power cord comprised of heavy-duty cable housed in a durable PVC insulation and jacket is strong enough to last a lifetime and pliable enough to easily fully extend The space-saving design of the flat plug is engineered to allow the power cord to sit close to the wall

Featuring a surge protection rating of 2 160 Joules an integrated circuit breaker with reset switch and automatic shutdown technology this extension cord is the ultimate in protection from voltage spikes and circuit overloads

Included keyhole slots make this unit easy to mount to a desk table or counter A built-in power filter reduces interference to provide a cleaner sound and picture experience Power indicator light shows that your surge protector is functioning properly

