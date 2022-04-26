Schwinn’s IC3 Indoor Cycling Bike sees huge 50% price drop at $325 (Amazon all-time low)

Amazon is now offering the Schwinn IC3 Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike for $324.99 shipped. Regularly $650 and currently on sale for $421 at Best Buy, today’s deal is up to 50% or $325 off the going rate, $75 under our previous mention, and a new Amazon all-time low. Alongside a tablet stand and built-in LCD screen to monitor heart rate, speed, time, distance, calories, and RPMs, it accommodates connected workouts on your iPad at a much more affordable price than the Peloton options. It is also nearly as modern looking with a 40-pound flywheel, dual SPD pedals (toe cages and clips), adjustable urethane-dipped handlebars, and a ventilated race-style seat. You’ll also find an “oversized” water bottle holder integrated into the design as well. More details below.

If a more basic option will do the trick for your needs, check out the Sunny Health & Fitness Pro II Indoor Cycling Bike. It comes in at just over $193 shipped on Amazon right now with a similar look to it as you’ll find above. It also comes with an iPad shelf and a 40-pound flywheel alongside a water bottle holder, pulse sensor, and more, all at $132 under the price of today’s lead deal.

For additional deals on more high-tech workout companions, head over to our fitness tracker hub. Today saw the Wyze Apple Health and Google Fit Smart Scale S hit a new Amazon all-time low, but we also now have Withings’ all-new ScanWatch with ECG and Sp02 monitoring at $50 off. Those deals join ongoing Apple Watch Series 7 offers alongside everything else you’ll find right here.

Schwinn IC3 Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike features:

40 pounds flywheel powered by a smooth and silent belt drive with infinitely variable resistance

Dual SPD pedals come standard with toe cages and clips

Urethane-dipped handlebars with fore/aft adjustment and integrated multi-media device holder designed to keep you engaged during your workout

Fully adjustable ventilated race-style seat

Oversized water bottle holder so you can stay hydrated

Standard LCD console monitors heart rate, speed, time, distance, calories and RPMs

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!