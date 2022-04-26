Shark’s Vertex cordless stick vacuum is ready to tackle tough messes at $180 off (New low), more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Shark’s handheld stick vacuums priced from $100 shipped. Our favorite is the Vertex Cordless Stick Vacuum With DuoClean PowerFins at $299.99. Normally $480 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low and beats the previous-best price by an additional $100. With springtime rain comes dirt and mud tracked throughout the house. Shark’s Vertex vacuum features “incredible cleaning performance” in an “ultra-lightweight vacuum.” The removable battery can last up to 120 minutes per charge, which should be more than enough to handle most messes, especially since you can clean whenever they happen. Given this vacuum is cordless, it’ll be easy to just grab the Shark Vertex, clean, and put it back. On top of that, the Vertex utilizes DuoClean Powerfins as well as a self-cleaning brushroll to ensure that it doesn’t get clogged and can dig deep into your carpet. Keep reading for more.

Also as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the HEPA-rated Shark Air Purifier 4 on sale for $229.99 This is down from its normal going rate of $350 and also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. In addition to that, Amazon is continuing the discounts with Shark robotic vacuums on sale from $300 too, so be sure to check out that sale if you’d rather not do manual cleaning this spring.

If you’re on a tighter budget, then check out the Dirt Devil Vibe 3-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner instead. While this vacuum isn’t cordless, it’s still handheld and portable, which makes cleaning easy when small messes are made. The Dirt Devil Vibe comes in at $40 on Amazon, making it a much more budget-friendly way to clean this spring.

Do you prefer to let robots handle cleaning chores? Well, right now, Roborock’s smart roboot vacuums and mops are on sale at up to $170 off. Discounted right now is the S5 MAX as well as the self-emptying models and more from $180.

Shark Vertex Cordless Stick Vacuum features:

Shark Vertex DuoClean PowerFins Lightweight Cordless Stick is Shark’s ultimate cordless vacuum, combining incredible suction power with the convenience of a lightweight cordless stick with two rechargeable batteries for extended runtime. Extraordinary pickup on carpets and hardwood floors.

