Skytech’s RTX 3070 gaming desktop with Ryzen 5 CPU falls to Amazon low at $300 off

Amazon is offering the Skytech Chronos Gaming Desktop Ryzen 5/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 for $1,699.99 shipped. You’ll find that this desktop is currently on sale for $300 off and marks a new all-time low that we’ve seen at Amazon, beating our previous RTX 3070 desktop mention by around $70. Are you ready to take your gaming setup to the next level? Skytech’s Chronos desktop is made to do just that. It packs NVIDIA’s RTX 3070 graphics card as well as AMD’s Ryzen 5 5600X processor. These two pair to deliver the ability to game at 1440p ultra in most games. Honestly, the RTX 3070 is the sweet spot for most gamers, as even my RTX 3060 can handle many titles at 1440p ultra 60FPS. Keep reading for more.

Given that you’re saving $300 with today’s lead deal, we recommend you reinvest a bit of that cash to upgrade peripherals before the desktop arrives. Right now you can pick up the SteelSeries Premier Gaming Bundle for $130 at Amazon. It includes a mouse, keyboard, headset, and mousepad to deliver everything needed for gaming in one package right to your door.

Don’t forget that you can upgrade an existing desktop with AMD’s RX 6600 XT ray tracing GPU that’s available at MSRP for the first time that we’ve seen. That’s right, you can grab a ray tracing GPU for $380 right now down from its normal $500 going rate.

Skytech Chronos Gaming Desktop features:

The Skytech Chronos offers the best gaming computer built to date to easily run popular games like Call of Duty Warzone, Fornite, Escape from Tarkov, World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Grand Theft Auto V, Apex Legends, Fortnite, Roblox, PLAYERUNKNOWN’s Battlegrounds, Overwatch, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Battlefield V, Minecraft, The Division 2, and more in settings from high to ultra ultra sharp, 1440p Quad HD resolution, and smooth 60+ FPS gameplay.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!