DJI Mavic Mini Combo is now even more affordable following discount to $350 (Save $49)

Amazon is now offering the DJI Mavic Mini Fly More Combo for $349.99 shipped. Normally fetching $399, today’s offer amounts to only the second discount of the year while stacking up to $49 in savings. We’ve only seen it sell for less once this year back in February, and this is the lowest price since. DJI Mavic Mini features a 3-axis motorized gimbal to deliver ”ultra-smooth” 2.7K Quad HD videos thanks to its onboard 12MP camera. Each of the three included batteries will net you 30 minutes of flight time, which rounds out the package alongside some additional accessories and a carrying case to store everything in. You can also get a closer look in our review. Head below for more.

For comparison, today’s offer is $249 under the price of the newer DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo, making it a much more cost-effective solution to getting out and flying a drone this spring. Though if you don’t need all of the added goodies, you can score the even more affordable DJI Mini SE at just $299. This is the brand’s most entry-level drone and will make for a great way to get started flying this spring.

Elsewhere in the DJI stable, we’re tracking only the second discount on its new OM 4 SE smartphone gimbal. Delivering stabilized video on your iPhone or Android device, it is now down to an all-time low at $99.

DJI Mavic Mini Quadcopter features:

Fly faster, longer and quieter with this DJI Mavic Mini drone. The high-capacity battery lets you enjoy plenty of flight time on a single charge. The downward-vision-sensing feature and GPS allow for precise hovering and great stability. Shots that look like they came from a Hollywood film set are just a few taps away with Mavic Mini’s QuickShot modes, which include Dronie, Circle, Helix, and Rocket. Just select your QuickShot and Mavic Mini will execute an elaborate preset motion while recording.

