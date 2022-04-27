Amazon Govee smart home event from $19: Bulbs, light bar, air purifiers, more up to 35% off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, the official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering up to 35% off a range of its smart home gear including its lighting products and Wi-Fi air purifiers. You can now land a 2-pack of its Smart RGBWW Color Light Bulbs for $18.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $24, this is 21% off the going rate and among the lowest prices we have tracked this year at Amazon. The hub-free smart bulbs deliver both app and voice control via Alexa and Google Assistant as well as over 16 million different color options. From there, audio sync tech allows them to flicker and change color to the beats in your music alongside timer and scheduling options with sunrise and sunset options as well as gradual dimming and more. Head below for the rest of today’s Gold Box Govee smart home sale.

Alongside the best price of the year on meross’ HomeKit smart garage door controller, out smart home hub is filled with notable deals to browse through right now. One notable standout is Eve’s new HomeKit Weather Station with Thread that is now seeing rare price drop at Amazon. Marking only the second time we have seen it on sale at all, the aluminum design with e-ink display delivers hyperlocal readings and more at the lowest price in months. All of the details you need are right here.

Voice & App Control: Govee smart light bulbs are compatible with Alexa & Google Assistant, you can control them with simple voice commands. And you’d feel free to turn your smart bulbs on/off, adjust brightness, or change the colors via App Govee Home.

Million of Colors: Govee RGBWW light bulbs with over 16 million vivid color options and 54 preset scene modes, you can explore your preferred ones in it, and find one that suits your moods most, which can bring you a really fantastic lighting experience.

Music Sync: Our smart light bulbs change color and brightness simultaneously when sounds are detected by the microphone on your phone.

