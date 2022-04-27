Camp in style with the wide selection of Kootek hammocks from $13, today only (Save 39%)

Today only, Woot is offering deals on Kootek Camping Hammocks from $13.99 Prime shipped, otherwise a $6 shipping fee will apply. These hammocks start at $23 on Amazon, making around 39% discounts depending on which one you go with. The Kootek hammock comes in two size options, double or single, and a variety of colorways. The single, as its name implies, can handle one person up to 400 pounds. The doubles can handle two people and up to a total weight of 500 pounds. Each hammock is made from 210T parachute fabric and has “excellent anti-fraying, anti-tearing, [and] dirt resistance.”Each strap is 10 feet long with 18+1 loops. This makes it easy to secure your hammock without harming or damaging trees. Keep reading for more.

When you’re camping and want to spend the night in your hammock, you’ll want a mosquito net regardless of where you are. The ALUCKY Hammock Net can be had for $18. This net includes hardware for tying the net to the same trees your hammock is to elevate the net above you. There is even a zipper to easily get in and out of the hammock without sacrificing protection. The 100% polyester mesh is what prevents bugs from getting inside while still being breathable.

Right now we’re tracking deals on RC cars from $25. The DEERC DE43 Remote Control Car can be had for $25 and the Holyton Remote Control Car goes for $86. Make sure you are prepared for camping with the 2-pack of Energizer PRO Vision LED Lanterns for $24. This is a new low price and gets you two lanterns that can output 1500 lumens.

Kootek Camping Hammock features:

Lie down and rest with your friends, kids or lovers, relax in complete comfort under the sway. There are multiple colors available in the Kootek hammock.

Can be folded into the small attached sack, portable to carry and fits into backpack. It is a great replacement for tent, sleeping pad, ground mat, swing, cradle, etc.

Each strap 10 feet long with 18+1 loops, easily locking the carabineers to any loops which adjust a perfect height and comfort level. No need to tie any knots and not damaging the trees.

