Bring smart home control to the garage for just $20 with Chamberlain’s MyQ remote at 33% off

Amazon offers the latest Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Remote for $19.98 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Marking the best price of the year, this 33% discount is down from the usual $30 price tag in order to deliver the lowest price since back in December. This is also $2 under previous discounts. Whether you’re looking to expand voice control to your garage door, throw some automation into the mix, or enjoy Amazon’s in-garage delivery service, Chamberlain’s hub is a worthy smart home upgrade. While you’ll need to have an existing opener, this hub brings smartphone control, Alexa integration, and support for IFTTT into the mix.

At just $20, you’re going to be hard-pressed to bring any kind of smart features to the garage for less. And even around the same price point, there aren’t really any options we would recommend over the well-known Chamberlain MyQ ecosystem. We reviewed the previous-generation model and walked away impressed, and can expect much of the same from the newer iteration.

Though if HomeKit is more what you’re looking for in a garage door upgrade, the best price of the year has arrived on this model from meross. Upgrading your existing opener much the same as the lead deal, this accessory has dropped to $25.50 at Amazon.

Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Remote features:

Make your existing garage door opener smart in minutes with Smart Garage Control. The Smart Garage Control is simple to install and allows you to link your existing garage door opener to the myQ App so you can control, secure and monitor the garage from your smartphone. Featuring a compact modern design, Smart Garage Control is compatible with all major brands of garage door openers manufactured after 1993 that have standard safety sensors. It’s sleek white finish blends in with ceilings, walls and garage doors, making it an aesthetic complement to any garage environment.

