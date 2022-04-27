CORSAIR’s Void RGB Elite USB Gaming Headset comes within $4 of all-time low at $60 (Save 25%)

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR Void RGB Elite USB Premium Gaming Headset with 7.1 Surround SOund for $59.99 shipped. Normally going for $80, today’s deal provides a 25% discount, making a new 2022 low price and coming within $4 of the all-time low we’ve tracked. The custom-tuned 50mm drivers allow you to hear “the lightest footstep to the most thundering explosion” clearly. The design features breathable microfiber mesh and plush memory foam to remain comfortable during long gaming sessions. The microphone can be flipped up and out of the way, muting itself in the process, when not in use. A built-in LED indicates whether the mic is muted as well. The 7.1 channel surround sound will allow you to pinpoint where your enemies are coming from. Control the volume using the on-ear controls. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could instead go with the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset at $40. Unlike the CORSAIR headset, the Kraken uses a 3.5mm audio/microphone combo plug making it cross-platform compatible. The microphone on this headset retracts inside the left earcup to stay out of the way when not in use. Audio controls are also in-line with this headset rather than being on the headset itself. You still get 7.1 surround sound when you use the headset on a PC. Both headsets feature design keys to prolonging comfort during long sessions.

Be sure to check out the May PlayStation Plus free games. You can also save on the Skytech Azure Gaming Desktop i5/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 Ti for $1,316. The 1TB SSD means you will be able to store many games and have quick access to them. The RTX 3060 Ti is the perfect fit for 1440p gaming as well.

CORSAIR Void RGB Elite USB Gaming Headset features:

Hear everything in 7.1 surround sound from the lightest footstep to the most thundering explosion thanks to premium, custom-tuned 50mm high-density neodymium audio drivers with an expanded frequency range of 20Hz-30,000Hz.

Constructed for enduring comfort through long gaming sessions with breathable microfiber mesh fabric and plush memory foam earpads.

Customize your look with RGB lighting on each ear cup allowing for a near limitless array of colors and effects.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!