Take this hobby RC car for a 15 MPH spin at just $25, 30 MPH truck now $86 (Up to 50% off)

RuYing (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the DEERC DE43 Remote Control Car for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use the code VDXZJDDJ at checkout to redeem the discounted rate. Down 50% from its normal going rate of $50, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked. With a top speed of 15.5 MPH, this RC car is great for heading outside this summer and driving around with friends or family. It can run for up to 45 minutes on a single charge and you’ll find that there are two batteries included for 90 minutes of driving before you have to plug back in. Keep reading for more.

We’re also seeing the Holyton Remote Control Car for $86.24 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 2YXWUOKR at checkout from O WOWZON (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon. Normally $115, this is 25% down from its normal going rate to mark one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. This RC car can go up to 30 MPH, which is double the speed of what you’ll find above. It’s four wheel drive and has oil-filled shock absorbers. Given this RC car has more powerful motors, each battery only lasts around 20 minutes, giving you the ability to drive for 40 minutes before it’s time to charge.

DEERC RC Car features:

The whole chassis of the remote control car is made of ABS plastic and the main body is made of alloy material which ensures it has strong collision resistance and a strong shockproof body that won’t break if it falls from a height. Rubber tires material is made of high-quality PVC material, high friction, grip extremely strong skid resistance, doesn’t fear the slippery road skid.

