Upgrade your workstation with an AKRacing Office Series Opal ergonomic chair at 51% off

Amazon is currently offering the AKRacing Office Series Opal Ergonomic Office Chair for $211.20 shipped. Normally retailing between $400 and $429, this up to 51% discount marks a new all-time low we’ve seen for this chair. Featuring 3D armrests that can be adjusted up and down, back and forth, and rotate to the sides, you will be able to place your arms in the most comfortable position. The chair is covered in 100% cold cured foam that provides “outstanding long-term comfort and performance.” AKRacing claims the foam is the same quality that gets used in premium auto manufacturing. The fabric that covers the chair is designed to be breathable so you can remain comfortable. The recommended fit for this chair is for people between 5-foot 4-inches and 6-foot 4-inches, and between 150- and 290-pounds.

If you want to save some cash, you can check out the Neo Chair Office Swivel Ergonomic Chair for $65. Unlike the AKRacing chair, the only foam is located in the base with the backrest using mesh. Both feature a 5-star base but the Neo Chair uses nylon while AKRacing uses steel. You also lose the headrest that is prominent on the featured chair. You can tilt the backrest and lock it into a comfortable position and adjust the height using a gas piston. If you’re just looking for a simple office chair for doing some minor work from home, the Neo Chair may be the better option.

Be sure to stick around and take a look at the InvoSpa Shiatsu Back Shoulder and Neck Massager from $36. This deal lasts just for April 28, so be sure to grab one of these massagers with heating abilities today. You can also save on the AVV Dimmable LED Desk Lamp at $7.50. This is one of the cheapest options when it comes to desk lighting and you can choose from three different light temperature options to best fit with the rest of your lights.

AKRacing Office Series Opal Ergonomic Chair features:

Opal is the essential office chair by AK Racing. Featuring breathable fabric upholstery, wide frame and conservative design, along with all the Essentials of AK Racing performance chairs, it is a smart addition to any office space. Full 180 degree recline offers you plenty of Options to relax when working, 3D armrests and adjustable chair height and headrest and lumbar pillows make it easy to set the chair to your perfect personal comfort position. AK Racing office series – work in comfort and treat your body right.

