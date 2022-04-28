Amazon Lightning deal has 8Bitdo’s SNES-style Pro 2 Switch controller down at $29.50

The official 8Bitdo Amazon store is now offering its Pro 2 Wired Controller for Switch and Windows (Gray edition) for $29.74 shipped. This is a Lightning deal that will only last for another 11 hours or until stock sells out. Regularly $35, this is 15% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and a price drop on a controller we don’t see go on sale very often. While the Xbox model is currently marked down right now, this one is compatible with Switch consoles and Windows (10 and up). It features a pair of pro back paddle buttons alongside a D-pad, dual thumbsticks, shoulder triggers, turbo functionality, and a 3 meter cable. Much like the rest of the 8Bitdo controller lineup, it links up with the brand’s customization software with three separate button profiles, modifiable vibration, adjustable hair triggers, and additional re-mapping options. More details below.

An obvious lower-cost alternative comes by way of the popular PowerA wired Switch controllers. Available in a wide range of colors and designs themed after your favorite titles, they start in the $15 Prime shipped range and include much the same basic functionality. They aren’t nearly as customizable the way the 8Bitdo gamepads are, but for simple couch co-op and the like, they are a solid and less pricey option.

As we mentioned above, the Xbox edition is currently at a new Amazon all-time low at just over $38 shipped right now. All of the details you’ll need on that one are waiting for you right here, just be sure to scope out our launch coverage of the latest model in the lineup for Microsoft consoles (and Windows) that hit store shelves just last month. Get a closer look right here.

8Bitdo Pro 2 Wired Controller features:

Compatible with Switch 3.0.0 or above and Windows 10 or above

2 Pro back paddle buttons

Custom Profile switch button, 3 profiles, switch on the fly

Ultimate software on PC

Customize button mapping, Modifiable vibration & Adjustable hair triggers

Customizable turbo function, Enhanced grip & a 3 meter cable

