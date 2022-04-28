AncestryDNA’s Genetic Ethnicity Test kit uncovers your family lineage at $59 (40% off)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonAncestryDNA
40% off $59

The official AncestryDNA Amazon storefront is now offering its Genetic Ethnicity DNA Test for $59 shipped. Regularly $99, this is $40 or 40% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the best price we can find. We have only seen it go for less than this for a brief 3 day period over Black Friday last year. Sourcing over 1,500 regions across the globe, AncestryDNA will take your sample to discover your living relatives you didn’t know you had, deliver “in-depth historical insights,” and the places on the planet where your DNA originates from. You simply send in your saliva sample with the included kit and wait around 6 to 8 weeks for the results with no hidden costs or lab fees required. Head below for more details below. 

As of right now, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more affordable ancestry test kit from a trustworthy brand. The Genetic Ethnicity DNA Test above is already among the least expensive options out there that are actually worth an investment with the only other notable option being the FamilyTreeDNA Family Finder that is currently marked down to the same price. 

Now all you need is a nice monitor to view your results on. Fortunately, Amazon has a large selection of options on sale today from curved models to battlestation-worthy options alongside a host of other PC accessories starting at $90 shipped. Swing by our PC deal hub for even more, just be sure to also scope out this all-time low on Apple’s 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro for a more portable solution. 

AncestryDNA Genetic Ethnicity Kit features:

  • A FEW SIMPLE STEPS: Discover your DNA story with our easy-to-follow instructions. Simply activate your DNA kit online and return your saliva sample in the prepaid package to our state-of-the-art lab. In roughly six to eight weeks, your results will be ready online.
  • TOP-SELLING CONSUMER DNA TEST: From your origins in over 1,500 regions to the most connections to living relatives, no other DNA test kit delivers an experience as unique and interactive as an AncestryDNA kit.
  • PRECISE ETHNICITY AND LIVING RELATIVES: A more precise ethnicity estimate with greater geographic detail and in-depth historical insights connects you to the places in the world where your story started—from unique regions to living relatives.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

AncestryDNA

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Migrate to self-sustaining power with these solar panel...
DEWALT 2-piece yard care 20V MAX combo kit falls to $22...
Badger’s 40V combo kit with string trimmer/edger and ...
EGO’s POWER+ 56V yard tools don’t require gas at up...
This 8-pack of rechargeable AA batteries and charger is...
Automate your lights to save on electricity with Sengle...
Score mom Chefman’s Electric Wine Opener Kit with...
Super73’s R electric motorbike with 75-mile range see...
Load more...
Show More Comments