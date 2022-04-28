AncestryDNA’s Genetic Ethnicity Test kit uncovers your family lineage at $59 (40% off)

The official AncestryDNA Amazon storefront is now offering its Genetic Ethnicity DNA Test for $59 shipped. Regularly $99, this is $40 or 40% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the best price we can find. We have only seen it go for less than this for a brief 3 day period over Black Friday last year. Sourcing over 1,500 regions across the globe, AncestryDNA will take your sample to discover your living relatives you didn’t know you had, deliver “in-depth historical insights,” and the places on the planet where your DNA originates from. You simply send in your saliva sample with the included kit and wait around 6 to 8 weeks for the results with no hidden costs or lab fees required. Head below for more details below.

As of right now, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more affordable ancestry test kit from a trustworthy brand. The Genetic Ethnicity DNA Test above is already among the least expensive options out there that are actually worth an investment with the only other notable option being the FamilyTreeDNA Family Finder that is currently marked down to the same price.

Now all you need is a nice monitor to view your results on. Fortunately, Amazon has a large selection of options on sale today from curved models to battlestation-worthy options alongside a host of other PC accessories starting at $90 shipped. Swing by our PC deal hub for even more, just be sure to also scope out this all-time low on Apple’s 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro for a more portable solution.

AncestryDNA Genetic Ethnicity Kit features:

A FEW SIMPLE STEPS: Discover your DNA story with our easy-to-follow instructions. Simply activate your DNA kit online and return your saliva sample in the prepaid package to our state-of-the-art lab. In roughly six to eight weeks, your results will be ready online.

TOP-SELLING CONSUMER DNA TEST: From your origins in over 1,500 regions to the most connections to living relatives, no other DNA test kit delivers an experience as unique and interactive as an AncestryDNA kit.

PRECISE ETHNICITY AND LIVING RELATIVES: A more precise ethnicity estimate with greater geographic detail and in-depth historical insights connects you to the places in the world where your story started—from unique regions to living relatives.

