Bring LG’s OLED C1 HDMI 2.1 120Hz 4K TV home at one of the best prices yet, now $320 off

Woot is now offering the LG 65-inch Class C1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart TV for $1,579.99 shipped. This model went for $2,100 or more for most last year and now carries a regular price of $1,900 at Best Buy. It has never dropped below $1,697 at Amazon and today’s deal is $52 below our previous mention for one of the lowest totals we have ever tracked. Boasting NVIDIA G-SYNC and FreeSync premium alongside a 120Hz refresh rate, a dedicated gaming mode, and HDMI 2.1 inputs, this is a notable 2160p 4K TV for gaming and fast action content. You’ll also find built-in Alexa and Google Assistant voice control with three USB ports, built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Apple AirPlay 2 functionality. More details below.

If the OLED pixels are overkill for your needs, check out our ongoing price drop on Hisense 65-Inch 120Hz Android 4K TV. Now even lower than we were tracking yesterday, you can land this model at a new Amazon all-time low of $654, down from the regular $900 or more price tag. Again, it’s not quite as feature-rich overall, but it will still deliver all of your favorite streaming services on a 4K panel and for a whole lot less.

And for something even more affordable, we are also still tracking a solid price drop on TCL’s 55-inch 2022 model 4K Google TV. Alongside Assistant voice commands, this one delivers a 4K panel with HDR support in a more no-frills setup at just $320 shipped right now – a new Amazon all-time low. Take a closer look at the specs right here.

LG C1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart TV features:

OLED at the top of its game. From the big game to being in the game, no detail goes unseen. With advanced gaming technology like NVIDIA G-SYNC, you’ll crush the competition. Self-lit pixels emit their own light for perfect black, intense color and stunning picture—paired with our best processor for even better picture quality. Only on OLED. There’s no need for an extra device – just ask your TV for music, weather, news, your Amazon shopping list, and more. Plus, conveniently control your connected home and smart devices.

