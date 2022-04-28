Upgrade your oral care game with Waterpik’s travel-ready cordless flosser at $27.50 (25% off)

Amazon is now offering the Waterpik WF-02 Cordless Express Water Flosser for $27.50 shipped. Regularly $36 and currently selling for $34.50 at Target, this is nearly 25% off the going rate, within $1 of the best price we have tracked on Amazon since Black Friday of last year, and the lowest total we can find. A far more manageable and travel-friendly solution than the larger water flosser units out there, this one runs on batteries for a couple months before they might need to be flipped out (depending on how long and often you use it). There are a pair of pressure settings available to you at up to 75 psi that are designed to remove “up to 99.9% of plaque from treated areas.” More details below. 

Today’s deal yields one of the best prices you’ll find on a comparable oral irrigator from the well-known brands, and frankly, the lesser known options as well. But if you must have something even more affordable, this Zerhunt model is relatively popular on Amazon and comes in at $17 Prime shipped with a similar feature set and even more jet tips. 

Once your at-home and travel oral care routine has been upgraded above, head over to our home goods guide for more ways to upgrade your kitchen and living space at a discount. This month has been jam packed full of cooking deals as well as lighting and office gear, robot vacuum offers, and much more. You can take a quick browse through everything right here including this Gold Box offer on InvoSpa’s Heated Shiatsu Massager for some well-deserved relaxation time at a discount.

Waterpik WF-02 Cordless Express Water Flosser features:

  • PORTABLE CONVENIENCE: Cordless Waterpik Water Flosser is designed for travel anywhere, use in the shower, and small bathrooms
  • CLINICALLY PROVEN: Removes up to 99.9% of plaque from treated areas and is up to 50% more effective than string floss for improving gum health – accepted by the American Dental Association (ADA)
  • 1 MINUTE PER DAY: Use 1 minute a day for a cleaner, fresher, healthier mouth. Flow Rate per Minute : 8 Ounces ( 237 ml )

