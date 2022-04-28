Prep large meals on the expansive 1,188-sq. inch Royal Gourmet offset smoker for a low of $199

Amazon is offering the Royal Gourmet Charcoal Barrel Grill with Offset Smoker at $199 shipped. Normally $253 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Designed for larger gatherings, this offset smoker and grill can make food for up to eight or 10 people at one time. This comes from having 1,188-square inches of total cooking space, which comes in the form of 654-square inches of cooking grates, 267-square inches of warming rack, and 267-square inches inside of the offset smoker. The biggest thing to keep in mind is that this isn’t just a grill. The offset smoker area allows you to burn wood slowly to smoke BBQ and more in the main chamber of the cooker. There’s a side charcoal door as well so you can easily add or remove it as needed. Need less overall space? Royal Gourmet’s smaller offset smoker is available for $129 still. Keep reading for more.

With just a fraction of your savings, we highly recommend picking up this 4-pound bag of apple wood chunks on Amazon. It comes in at only $7.50 right now, which is fairly budget-focused all things considered. With four pounds of chunks, this is more than enough to get you up and going, ensuring you’re ready to cook as soon as the smoker arrives.

Royal Gourmet Offset Smoker features:

Caters for 8-10 gathering with 654 sq. in. cooking grates, 267 sq. in. warming rack and 267 sq. in. offset smoker. All are made of heavy gauge porcelain-enameled steel wire. Seamlessly attached to the main body for good circulation of heat and smoke. And it can also provide additional grilling or smoking cooking space for small side dishes.

