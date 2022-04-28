Get the relaxation you deserve with InvoSpa’s Heated Shiatsu Massager from $36 (Reg. $50+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Shaft Brands (99% positive feedback int he last 12 months) via Amazon is offering the InvoSpa Shiatsu Back Shoulder and Neck Massager from $35.97 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $50 and sometimes fetching even more than that, this is at least 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It also within $2 of our previous mention and the best price we have tracked in months. A notable and popular option for relaxing after a tough session at the gym or a long day’s work, it delivers eight massage roller balls alongside adjustable intensities and dual directional movement. This model also packs in a heat option for a more soothing experience and to “ease muscle tension, stress, and promote blood circulation.” More details below.

If it’s just something to loosen up after workouts and the like, you can save a whole lot with the Amazon Basics High-Density Round Foam Roller. It’ll certainly require more elbow grease on your part and isn’t nearly as luxurious an experience, but it also start at under $11 Prime shipped.

You’ll also want to check out some of our fitness tracker deals to join you on your workouts this year and help to keep track of your progress. Along with this morning’s offer on Amazfit’s latest GTR and GTS 3 Smartwatches, you’ll find even more waiting in our fitness tracker deal hub including the Wyze Apple Health and Google Fit Smart Scale S and Withings’ all-new ScanWatch.

InvoSpa Shiatsu massager features:

8 Massage roller balls – This shoulder massager comes with 4 Big nodes and 4 small nodes, which provide deep tissue massages on your neck, shoulders, upper back, lower back, waist, Foot, thighs, calves, legs, feet and arms . All this in the InvoSpa shiatsu neck & back massager with heat.

Adjustable intensity – This shiatsu neck massager with heat and shiatsu back massager pad has 3 speed strength levels, which allow you to get the right and appropriate amount of pressure on your muscles

2 Massage directions – The InvoSpa neck and back massager with heat built in a Bi-directional movement control to mimic the motion of an in-person massage experience. These 3D Shiatsu massagers for neck and back will auto-reverse each minute for a better distribution of massage effects.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!