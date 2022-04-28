Save on Blueair Classic and Pro air purifiers at new all-time lows from $172 (Save 60%)

Amazon is currently offering discounts on Blueair Classic and Pro Air Purifiers at 60% off. The Blueair Classic 280i Air Purifier with HEPASilent Technology is going for $172 shipped. Normally retailing for $430, this is that 60% off we previously mentioned saving you $258. This air purifier is capable of covering a 280-square-foot space effectively. You will be able to monitor the air quality in real-time with the Blueair Friend app and set up a schedule for purifying the air. On the unit itself, there is a button that allows you to change to three different fan speeds. It is also Wi-Fi-enabled so you can use Alexa to control the purifier. When in auto mode, the fan speed is set based on the air quality monitor’s current reading to keep the air clean. Keep reading for other Blueair purifiers.

More Blueair Air Purifiers:

Blueair Classic 280i Air Purifier features:

HEPASilent technology leverages electrostatic charge and mechanical filtration to deliver true HEPA performance capturing 99.97% of airborne pollutants including dust, mold, pet dander, and pollen for relief from allergies and asthma

DualProtection filters with activated coconut carbon, naturally remove gaseous pollutants and smoke without the need for chemical additives

Small to medium rooms between 200 square feet and 300 square feet (AHAM rated at 279 square feet) such as small bedrooms, nurseries, and offices

Air quality sensors monitor air quality in real time and adjust fan speed accordingly when set to auto mode

