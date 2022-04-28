Land an originally $600 Shark IQ Robot Vac with Self-Empty Base for just $179 (Refurb), more

Justin Kahn -
Home GoodswootShark
Orig. $600 $179

Today only, Woot is offering some solid deals on Shark upright and robot vacuums in refurbished condition. You can land the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base (RV1001AE) for $179 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $600, this one sells for over $400 at Amazon without the self-empty base where the renewed models with the auto-empty bin are now on sale for $300. Today’s deal is $121 under the next best listing and the lowest price we can find, not to mention being one of the lowest totals you’ll see on a brand name option with a self-empty base. Alongside smartphone and voice control support, it features whole home mapping, selective room cleaning options, row-by-row cleaning paths, and auto-return charging/resume. Then add in the bagless, self-emptying base, and you’re looking at an almost completely autonomous cleaning experience for up to 30-days. Ships with a 90-day warranty. More deals and details below. 

Browse through the rest of today’s Woot Shark sale for additional offers on upright vacuums in refurbished condition. The deals start from $80 Prime shipped and are some of the best prices we have tracked. 

Speaking of robot vacuums though, we still have plenty of options to choose from. While you won’t find a self-empty model for as low as today’s lead deal, there are loads of Roborock models on sale from $180, as well as a new all-time low on Shark’s voice-controlled smart ION Robot Vac and all of these Anker cleaners starting from under $160. These Anker eufy hand vacuums from $40 might be worth a look for you as well. 

Head over to our home goods deal hub for even more.

More on the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base:

FORGET ABOUT VACUUMING FOR UP TO A MONTH:  A bagless, self-emptying base holds up to 30 days of dirt and debris. POWERFUL SUCTION:  Deep-cleaning power to take on large debris, small debris, and pet hair on carpets & floors. NO HAIR WRAP:  Self-cleaning brushroll removes pet hair and long hair as it cleans–no more hair wrap. PHONE OR VOICE COMMAND:  Schedule whole-home cleanings or target specific rooms or areas to clean right now with the SharkClean app or voice control with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

woot

Shark

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Roborock smart robo vacs and mops now up to $170 off: S...
Shark’s voice-controlled smart ION Robot Vac now ...
Shark’s Vertex cordless stick vacuum is ready to ...
Roborock’s new S7 MaxV robotic vacuums take the dirty...
Husqvarna’s $1,020 Automower ditches gas and oil to a...
Save 38% on a VERTIV 8-Outlet UPS with Battery Backup
Dell’s latest XPS 13 Plus with refreshed design is th...
Score a new all-time low on Logitech’s sleek Keys...
Load more...
Show More Comments