Land an originally $600 Shark IQ Robot Vac with Self-Empty Base for just $179 (Refurb), more

Today only, Woot is offering some solid deals on Shark upright and robot vacuums in refurbished condition. You can land the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base (RV1001AE) for $179 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $600, this one sells for over $400 at Amazon without the self-empty base where the renewed models with the auto-empty bin are now on sale for $300. Today’s deal is $121 under the next best listing and the lowest price we can find, not to mention being one of the lowest totals you’ll see on a brand name option with a self-empty base. Alongside smartphone and voice control support, it features whole home mapping, selective room cleaning options, row-by-row cleaning paths, and auto-return charging/resume. Then add in the bagless, self-emptying base, and you’re looking at an almost completely autonomous cleaning experience for up to 30-days. Ships with a 90-day warranty. More deals and details below.

Browse through the rest of today’s Woot Shark sale for additional offers on upright vacuums in refurbished condition. The deals start from $80 Prime shipped and are some of the best prices we have tracked.

Speaking of robot vacuums though, we still have plenty of options to choose from. While you won’t find a self-empty model for as low as today’s lead deal, there are loads of Roborock models on sale from $180, as well as a new all-time low on Shark’s voice-controlled smart ION Robot Vac and all of these Anker cleaners starting from under $160. These Anker eufy hand vacuums from $40 might be worth a look for you as well.

Head over to our home goods deal hub for even more.

More on the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base:

FORGET ABOUT VACUUMING FOR UP TO A MONTH: A bagless, self-emptying base holds up to 30 days of dirt and debris. POWERFUL SUCTION: Deep-cleaning power to take on large debris, small debris, and pet hair on carpets & floors. NO HAIR WRAP: Self-cleaning brushroll removes pet hair and long hair as it cleans–no more hair wrap. PHONE OR VOICE COMMAND: Schedule whole-home cleanings or target specific rooms or areas to clean right now with the SharkClean app or voice control with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

