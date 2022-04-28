Protect your computer from power outages with this 660VA UPS battery backup at $45

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is offering the VERTIV Liebert PST5 660VA 400W 8-Outlet UPS with Battery Backup for $44.99 shipped. Normally retailing for $72, this 38% discount marks a new low price that we can find for this UPS. It currently goes for $68 on Amazon as well. An Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) is a key puzzle piece to any technology setup even though many don’t know what they are. UPSs protect your gear from power surges, spikes, and brownouts that could otherwise permanently damage electronics. This VERTIV unit has 4-outlets that are only surge-protected, which means they are safe from power fluctuations but will lose power if there is an outage. The other 4-outlets are surge-protected and battery-backed up. These are the plugs you’ll want desktops and other critical devices connected to so you can safely close everything and shut down properly. The last thing you want is to lose the essay you’ve been working on for hours.

The VERTIV unit even has Ethernet ports to filter out any spikes in voltage that could fry your computer’s Ethernet controller. A USB port is also included so you can charge your phone and other mobile devices while staying protected. Two coax ports are included to filter the signal going to your cable box to protect it as well. If you want to save some cash and don’t mind losing the battery backup, APC’s 11-Outlet Surge Protector can be had for $32.50. The 8-foot cord allows you to position the protector out of the way for clean installations and cable management. This protector also has two USB ports for charging devices. You do lose the Ethernet and coax filtering with this surge protector, however.

VERTIV Liebert PST5 8-Outlet UPS and Battery Backup features:

Keep crucial systems protected during a power surge with the PST5-660MT120 8-Outlet UPS from Vertiv Liebert. Designed to keep crucial systems running long enough for proper shutdown in the event of a power surge or overage, this UPS features eight surge-protected NEMA 5-15R outlets. Four of the outlets also feature battery backup power. Capable of a total output of 660 VA or 400W, the PST5-660MT120 supports input at 95 to 145VAC at 60 Hz and provides an output of 96 to 145VAC. A circuit breaker with a surge energy rating of 316 Joules protects connected equipment, including network equipment connected via two RJ11/45 and two coax ports. A USB Type-A charging port is also present, providing 2A of power. This UPS features a typical transfer time of 6 to 8 ms with a maximum of 10 ms and utilizes a sine waveform, ensuring smooth power output.

