Xbox Series S with extra official wireless controller now available at $295 ($350+ value)

While Xbox Series X is now in-stock and ready to ship, BuyDig is now offering the Xbox Series S console with an extra Microsoft wireless controller for $294.99 shipped when you apply code DIGAPRIL5 at checkout. Regularly $300 without the extra controller at Amazon and Best Buy, the gamepad delivers an extra $50 in value leaving you with a savings of about $55, which is one of the better overall values we have tracked on a Series S bundle you might actually want – they tend to include extras only a select few would be interested in. This is standard issue, base model current-generation console from Microsoft with 512GB of internal storage, a pair of official wireless controllers, and an HDMI cable. More details below.

If you already have your Xbox setup shored up, you might want to check out some of the latest controller offers we have live. We are currently tracking the latest-generation Xbox Elite Series 2 pro-grade model at $40 off the going rate as well as one of the best prices ever on the 20th Anniversary wireless gamepad from $60. Those deals also join this rare offer on the 8Bitdo Pro 2 Wired Controller for Xbox Series X at $38 shipped via Amazon as well.

Go all-digital with Xbox Series S and enjoy next-gen performance in the smallest Xbox ever, at a great price. Make the most of every gaming minute with Quick Resume, lightning-fast load times, and gameplay of up to 120 FPS—all powered by Xbox Velocity Architecture. Enjoy digital games from four generations of Xbox, with hundreds of optimized titles that look and play better than ever. And when you add Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (membership sold separately or included when you choose Xbox All Access), you get online multiplayer to play with friends and an instant library of 100+ high-quality games, including day one releases from Xbox Game Studios like Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, and Minecraft Dungeons.

