Access full prep for 15 CompTIA certification exams Including A+ for $65

From cybersecurity analysis to network engineering, there are many great IT careers that are open to anyone with the right credentials. The Complete 2022 CompTIA Certification Course Super Bundle helps you build the perfect résumé, with 15 courses working towards top exams. You can grab the training today for only $65 (Reg. $4,425) at 9to5Toys Specials.

There are literally millions of unfilled positions in IT right now. Top companies are desperate to find new talent. Many of them are willing to pay you six figures, even without a degree. All you need is some key professional certifications.

This bundle helps you acquire some of the most important. Featuring over 500 hours of content delivered by top experts, it provides the ultimate education for aspiring IT professionals.

Through engaging video courses, you work towards CompTIA A+, IT Fundamentals+, Security+, Network+, and Server+. You can also dive deeper into cybersecurity with CASP+, CySA+, and PenTest+, while the course on Linux+ is really useful for ethical hackers and server engineers.

All the courses are published by official CompTIA partner, iCollege, and delivered by expert instructors from ITproTV.

Rated at 4.5 out of 5 stars on TrustPilot and 4.8 stars on G2, this online education company has a roster of educators who hold more than 375 certifications in total.

It was on sale at $79, but you can order the bundle today for just $65 (Reg. $4,425) to get lifetime access to all 15 courses on desktop and mobile devices.

