Bella’s regularly $80 stainless steel home juicer is now down at just $30 shipped for today only

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Bella High Power Juice Extractor for $29.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $80 but sells for $57 at Walmart and is now up to $45 off the going rate at Best Buy. This is also matching our previous mention and among the best prices on a juicer like this from any trustworthy brand. While we are still tracking a solid price drop on the more high-end Ninja cold press juicer, that one will run you an extra $70 over today’s more casual option. Unless you must have a more advanced solution, today’s Bella is a notable option for the price with a 1000-watt motor and 3-inch feed chute that can break down “fruits and veggies with less prep time.” It also comes with dishwasher-safe parts, low/high settings, and some non-skid feet to protect the countertop and keep things stable. More details below.

There really aren’t very many comparable options for less than today’s lead deal out there. But it is worth taking a quick look at the Omega C2000B2 Chute High Juicer. It is normally around the same price as the Bella above, but a $7.50 on-page coupon drops the price down to $22.50 Prime shipped. It flips out the stainless steel housing for an all-plastic setup, but Omega is a notable brand in the home juicing space.

As we mentioned above, Ninja’s sleek one-touch Cold Press Juicer is now on sale and matching the Amazon all-time low at $100 shipped. This one delivers a more premium cold press solution with Ninja’s one-touch presets as well as pulp amount settings and more. Get a closer look at what it is capable of in our previous deal coverage and hit up our home goods for even more kitchen deals.

Bella High Power Juice Extractor features:

The Bella High Power Juice Extractor has a powerful 1000-watt motor to help get the most out of your produce. The large 3-inch feed accepts larger fruits and veggies with less prep time. The sleek stainless steel housing includes a locking clamp to help prevent spills, while dishwasher-safe parts make clean up easy. Choose from two speeds to more efficiently extract juice from produce.

