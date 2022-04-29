Neatly store a pair of bikes this spring with Amazon’s hangers at $11.50 (New all-time low)

Update: Amazon’s 2-pack bike hangers have now dropped to a new all-time low at $11.37 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25.

Amazon is now offering its 2-pack of Amazon Basics Bike Hanger Hooks for $12.13 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This set went for as much as $25 last year and has more typically sat in the $18 range across 2022. After featuring a new all-time low price at just over $15 earlier this year, it has dropped again to the lowest price we have ever tracked at just over $12. If you’re looking for quick, easy, and affordable way to get a pair of bikes organized and up off the ground, this is a very notable option at this price. Alongside a “durable” industrial-grade steel build with a powder-coated Hammertone Grey finish, they deliver some much-needed extra floor space to your home or garage as well as compatibility with “any bike up to 2.5 inches wide” and 40-pounds in weight. Head below for more details.

Now a few bucks under the price of a single Delta Cycle storage rack, the Amazon 2-pack is easily among the lowest priced options with today’s deal. Your best bet for soothing even more affordable is this simple 4-pack of bike hooks at under $8 Prime shipped.

In between rides, stay fit on the couch with this deal on the Cubii JR2 Seated Under Desk Elliptical. Now at a new Amazon 2022 low, you can get a closer look at the deal right here or just forget that and go big with this ongoing price drop Echelon’s new EX-5S-10 Smart Bike.

Then go swing by our sports and fitness deal hub for additional offers on workout equipment, accessories, and more.

More on the Amazon Basics Bike Hanger Hooks:

Sturdy bike-hanger hook (2-pack) offers a space-saving, out-of-the-way bike-storage solution

Made of durable industrial-grade steel with a powder-coated finish in Hammertone Grey for long-lasting strength and good looks

Protective rubber arm covers help keep bicycle rims safe from scratches

