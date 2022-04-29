Cooler Master’s low-profile white tenkeyless mechanical keyboard falls to $91 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Cooler Master SK630 White Limited Edition Tenkeyless Mechanical Keyboard for $90.83 shipped. Normally $110 or more at Amazon, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve seen so far this year. While most keyboards only have a single keycap set, Cooler Master includes two with your purchase. There’s a traditional keycap profile as well as one that’s flat, depending on which you prefer. It packs Cherry MX low profile switches which deliver a reduced travel distance and actuation point compared to traditional switches. Plus, there’s per-key backlighting to add RGB coloring to your setup. Keep reading for more.

Reallocate a portion of today’s savings to pick up this XXL desk pad that can be picked up for $17 at Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon. It’s made to cover your entire desk and measures 31.5-inches wide by 15.7-inches deep. After grabbing the desk pad, the Redragon gaming mouse is a great buy as well coming in at just $17 as well.

Don’t forget that the XFX RX 6700 XT graphics card is on sale for $530 at Amazon, which marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. It’s designed for 1440p ray-traced gaming at high frame rates thanks to its 12GB of GDDR6 memory. However, if you’d rather not build a desktop, then Alienware’s RTX 3070 Ti-powered laptop is on sale for $719 off, marking a new all-time low that we’ve seen.

Cooler Master White Mechanical Keyboard features:

The SK630 Mechanical Keyboard is a slim keyboard with all the signature Cooler Master features like On-the-Fly Controls and RGB backlighting – but it adds Cherry MX Low Profile switches in a clutter-free tenkeyless format. A reduced travel and actuation distance with extra-flat keycaps means you get all the precision and durability of a mechanical keyboard with the slim stylings of a minimalist chiclet keyboard. Add in a refined brushed aluminum housing and understated LED lightbars, and you have a keyboard that looks as good as it performs.

