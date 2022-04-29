Cooler Master’s low-profile white tenkeyless mechanical keyboard falls to $91 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Cooler Master SK630 White Limited Edition Tenkeyless Mechanical Keyboard for $90.83 shipped. Normally $110 or more at Amazon, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve seen so far this year. While most keyboards only have a single keycap set, Cooler Master includes two with your purchase. There’s a traditional keycap profile as well as one that’s flat, depending on which you prefer. It packs Cherry MX low profile switches which deliver a reduced travel distance and actuation point compared to traditional switches. Plus, there’s per-key backlighting to add RGB coloring to your setup. Keep reading for more.

Cooler Master White Mechanical Keyboard features:

The SK630 Mechanical Keyboard is a slim keyboard with all the signature Cooler Master features like On-the-Fly Controls and RGB backlighting – but it adds Cherry MX Low Profile switches in a clutter-free tenkeyless format. A reduced travel and actuation distance with extra-flat keycaps means you get all the precision and durability of a mechanical keyboard with the slim stylings of a minimalist chiclet keyboard. Add in a refined brushed aluminum housing and understated LED lightbars, and you have a keyboard that looks as good as it performs.

