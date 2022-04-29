COSORI’s 12-in-1 Smart Wi-Fi Air Fryer Oven with rotisserie now $80 off at $120 Prime shipped

Woot is offering the COSORI 12-in-1 Smart Wi-Fi Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $119.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $200 and currently on sale for $170 over at Amazon, today’s deal is matching our previous mention at up to $80 off the going rate. This model has never dropped below $142 at Amazon, for comparison. A notable option to land on your countertop, it features 12 built-in cooking functions including air frying and a rotisserie rig alongside dedicated presets for pizza, cookies, dehydration, and more within a 32-quart form-factor. COSORI’s smart oven delivers hands-free smartphone-control as well as voice command support via the companion app that is also filed with over 100 recipes. Head below for more deals and details.

If you think a smaller option will do the trick, check out this ongoing offer on the Instant Pot Vortex Plus 10-quart Air Fryer Oven at $100 shipped. This one is currently 39% off, joining the rest of the Instant Pot Mother’s Day deals at Amazon, with similar functionality as our lead deal. Again, it is less than half the size, but for folks that don’t need that sort of cooking space it is a solid option.

Hit up this new Amazon all-time low on NutriBullet’s latest-model food processor and dough mixer, then dive into our home goods guide for even more. If you’re looking to bolster your at-home cooking game, this is the month to do it. There are loads of the best prices of the year available on a wide range of gear, not the least of which would be the Vitamix holiday event offering up to $100 off its pro-grade solutions.

COSORI 12-in-1 Smart Wi-Fi Air Fryer Oven features:

SMART KITCHEN ASSISTANT: Use the smartphone and voice control to change the settings on the air fryer toaster oven while you go about your day

CONVECTION FUNCTION: Reduce your cooking time by using the Smart Air Fryer Toaster Oven. Use the convection fan for fast and even cooking—especially if you like crispy results. This function is perfect for a rotisserie chicken

LESS OIL: Air fry your food with up to 85% less oil than traditional deep-fried foods, making for a simpler cooking experience

12 FUNCTIONS: Choose the preset that’s best for you without needing to set a temperature. Pick from Toast, Bagel, Pizza, Bake, Roast, Air Fry, Broil, Cookies, Rotisserie, Dehydrate, Ferment, or select Warm to keep your food ready to serve

