Jordan’s Favorite Friday Deals: Hisense 120Hz TV, RTX 3070, and Withings ScanWatch

Time for another episode of some of my favorite deals from the week. This time we’ve got some great deals on next-gen console-ready TVs, the latest GPUs, and the latest version of one of my favorite wearables. So be sure to head below to check out the deals and pick anything up that might be of interest.

Hisense 65-inch 4K 120Hz TV

First off, if you’re in need of a TV upgrade, this is a great time to pick up the Hisense 65-inch 120Hz 4K at an all-time low of $654. Normally listed at just over $800, this 65H9G 2020 model TV packs the resolution and refresh rate to take advantage of the latest gaming consoles.

Beyond that, the Hisense 65inch H9 has low input lag at around 16ms which is ideal for gaming. It’s well-reviewed for its brightness and contrast, but viewing angles might not be the best. If you’re looking for a good deal on a screen to go with your new Series X, S, or Playstation 5, this is definitely one to consider.

If that’s still a little out of the budget, the TLC 55-inch 2022 4K Google TV is down to just $320 shipped from the normal $500 price tag, but it won’t give the same performance to your next-gen console.

PNY XLR8 RTX 3070

Next up are GPUs! We have more in stock and on sale. One of note is the PNY XLR8 RTX 3070 which is down to $720 shipped from Amazon. With prices usually around $950, this is a great deal on that graphics upgrade you’ve been hoping to make.

And while we haven’t tried to out the 3070 from PNY yet, we have tried the XLR8 RTX 3060 as well as the new RTX 3050 – be sure to check out those reviews if you want some more info. Or, to push a PC’s performance even further, check out the ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3080 for $1,059 which is down from the usual $1,300. Whichever way you go, it’s exciting to finally be seeing deals on the latest GPUs.

Withings ScanWatch

Lastly is the Withings ScanWatch at $250, down from the usual $300. While I haven’t personally tried this wearable, I’ve been daily driving the Steel HR Sport since getting it around my wrist in 2019. I love the sleek and stylish design that doesn’t scream smartwatch, but it still holds all of the fitness tracking info that I’m looking for.

The Scan Watch takes things to the next level with ECG or electrocardiogram. This scan can detect atrial fibrillation. It also uses a clinically validated Sp02 sensor for measuring blood oxygen levels in only 30 seconds. Along with sleep and activity tracking and 30-day battery life, it’s got a lot to offer.

And that will do it for this week’s round-up of some of my favorite deals. Stay locked to 9to5Toys over the weekend for even more deals. And if you haven’t yet, be sure to watch the video review on adding the PNY XLR8 RTX 3050 to the GPU-less NZXT Foundation PC to give it a much-needed performance upgrade, and we’ll see you next week.

