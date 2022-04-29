Every workshop should have Metabo’s fixed-base 2.25HP router at just $69 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Metabo Fixed-base 2.25HP Router for $69 shipped. Normally $133 over the past month or two, today’s sale marks a return to the lowest price that we’ve seen at Amazon and is only the third discount of the year. Every workshop should have a solid and powerful router at the ready for various tasks. Metabo’s model delivers an 11A motor which offers 2.25 peak horsepower. The 2-stage motor release clamp allows for both quick as well as fine/accurate depth adjustments. On top of that, the speed control allows this router to not only change its RPM but also to maintain a constant speed even under load. Keep reading for more.

Given how much you’re saving today, the deal above still only includes the router itself and no bits. We recommend grabbing this 15-piece Hiltex tungsten carbide router bit set with just a fraction of your leftover cash. It includes a cove bit, alongside round-over, dovetail, chamfer, straight, and several others so you’re ready to go as soon as the router arrives. I have a similar kit in the garage and am always surprised by what these lower-cost bits can do, as this setup is only $23 on Amazon.

If you’re sharing your workshop (garage) with other items and people, then it might be time to rearrange and claim more space for projects. I mean, organization. Either way, right now you can score a pair of Amazon Basics bike hooks on sale for $11.50, which is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. These make it simple to just put your bikes on the wall and have them take up less floor space, giving you more room for woodworking activities.

Matebo Router features:

11 Amp motor (2-1/4 peak horsepower), for precise, controlled cuts

2-Stage motor release clamp, for quick and accurate depth adjustments and base changes

Electronic speed control, maintains constant RPM even as load varies

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!