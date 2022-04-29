MSI’s premium Z590 motherboard is made for overclocking at $197 (New low), more from $35

This weekend, Woot is offering a number of PC and gaming components on sale from $35 Prime shipped or less. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Our top pick is the MSI MPG Z590 Gaming Force Motherboard for $196.99. Normally $250 at Amazon, it recently fell to $240 there and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. With support for 10th and 11th Generation Intel processors, this motherboard is perfect for high-end gaming setups that don’t need to be on the bleeding edge. It supports DDR4 memory up to 5333MHz and includes a 16+1+1 duet rail power system for overclocking even i9 processors. On top of that, it has 2.5G Ethernet built-in, onboard HDMI and DisplayPort, nine USB-A ports, USB-C, and more. Keep reading for additional deals.

More PC gaming component deals at Woot:

If you don’t want to assemble your own desktop, then we recommend checking out Alienware’s RTX 3070 Ti-powered gaming laptop that’s on sale for $719 off right now. Currently on sale for $2,211, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon, making now a fantastic time to pick up this high-end gaming machine.

MSI MPG Z590 Motherboard:

The MPG Z590 GAMING FORCE delivers a powerful Intel Core 11th Gen ready platform that supports a broad spectrum of the state-of-the-art system processors and gaming hardware. For gaming connoisseurs looking to upgrade their motherboard without Wi-Fi deadweight, the MSI MPG Z590 GAMING FORCE is the smart choice.

