Satechi’s compact USB-C hub brings three USB 3.0, SD, and microSD to any laptop for $30

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 5-in-1 USB-C Hub for $29.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down 25% from its normal rate and marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen in over 12 months at Amazon. Designed to deliver three USB 3.0 ports as well as microSD and SD support to your laptop or iPad, this hub is crucial for bringing back legacy support to the latest portable devices. It’s slim and made from aluminum to deliver a premium build that’s easy to slip into any purse, backpack, or even just leave at the desk. Keep reading for more.

Are you on a tighter budget but still need to adapt USB-A to USB-C? Well, nonda’s 2-pack of dongles does just that for only $7 at Amazon right now. Coming in at $3.50 each, these budget-focused adapters are perfect for leaving on printer cables, wireless mouse dongles, or anything else that really just needs to be converted from USB-A to USB-C.

Need a new laptop as well? Right now Apple’s latest M1 Pro 16-inch MacBook Pro is currently on sale for a new low of $250 off. Delivering Apple’s latest and greatest when it comes to processor technology, an edge-to-edge XDR display, all-new keyboard, and even built-in HDMI as well as SD support, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is perfect for on-the-go workflows.

Satechi USB-C Hub features:

Adds 3 USB 3.0 ports, SD and Micro SD card reader slots to your Type-C laptop. Does not support pass-through charging

Compact and portable design is suitable for taking with you on-the-go!

Features a brushed aluminum finish for a sleek and modern addition to your desk set-up

