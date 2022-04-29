Seagate’s Mac, PC, and Android-ready One Touch 1TB Portable SSD now $130 (Reg. $170)

Amazon is now offering the Seagate One Touch 1TB External Portable Solid-State Drive for $129.99 shipped. Regularly $170 and currently fetching as much at Best Buy, today’s offer is within $6 of the Amazon all-time low, $5 under our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. This is the second-lowest total we have tracked in 2022. This 1,030MB/s model stands out from the competition with a sort of brushed metal housing capped off with a fabric treatment on the sides. The One Touch USB-C drive works with Mac, Android, and PC machines as well as including a 4-month Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan and a mobile backup companion app to “effortlessly transfer photos and videos—freeing up space on your device.” More details below.

Save some cash by going with the Crucial X8 1TB Portable SSD at $105 shipped. This one has a more typical look to it than the stand out Seagate One Touch, but it can also reach speeds a little faster at 1,050MB/s and will save you an additional $25 over today’s lead deal.

But while we are on the subject of portable storage, the brand new Samsung T7 Shield models are already seeing some solid price drops at Amazon. These rugged, rubberized solutions aren’t quite as affordable as the models above, but they are the latest portable SSDs on the market after all. Take a closer look at the deals here and a full breakdown in our hands-on review for more details on what to expect.

Seagate One Touch Portable SSD features:

Big files? No problem—complete file transfers fast or work directly from the drive with up to 1030MB/s speeds comparable to NVMe

Up to 2TB capacity helps keep all your movies, photos, and more in one place. Plus an eye-catching, travel-sized, and robust design to withstand an active lifestyle—throw into your bag and go

Use the included Android backup app to effortlessly transfer photos and videos—freeing up space on your device

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!