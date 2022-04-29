Latest SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker matching 2022 Amazon low at $60 (25% off)

Amazon is now offering the latest SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker for $59.99 shipped after you clip the $20 on-page coupon. Originally $100, it regularly fetches $80 these days like it’s currently going for directly from SodaStream and is now matching the Amazon 2022 low at 25% off. As you’ll know from our hands-on video review from late last year, this is the latest model in the SodaStream stable with a far more affordable price tag than some of the higher-end models you’ll find on sale down below. Even still, it delivers that same, easy-to-use sparkling water maker experience to your kitchen with an included 60-liter CO2 cylinder and a 1 liter dishwasher-safe BPA-free reusable carbonating bottle. Pop in the cylinder and make use of the snap-lock bottle insertion mechanism, and you’re ready to serve up homemade sparkling water all spring and summer long. Get an even deeper breakdown of the user experience right here and head below for more SodaStream deals. 

Speaking of home beverage creation, dive into this morning’s wide-ranging Breville and De’Longhi Nespresso brewer sale from $120 as well as this deal on the Cuisinart wireless USB EvolutionX Blender. Then head over to our home goods hub for some of the best deals on kitchen gear we have tracked this year including the Amazon Instant Pot Mother’s Day event from $49

SodaStream Terra features:

  • Make fresh sparkling water at the push of a button
  • Includes: sparkling water maker, quick connect 60L Co2 cylinder, and 1 liter dishwasher-safe BPA-free reusable carbonating bottles
  • Energy efficient, powered by Co2 cylinder Each cylinder carbonates up to 60 liters of water
  • Easy-to-use snap-lock bottle insertion for quick carbonation
  • Compatible with all SodaStream flavors and SodaStream carbonation bottles (BPA free and better for the planet) except the SodaStream glass carafe

