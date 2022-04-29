XFX RX 6700 XT ray tracing graphics card falls to new all-time low at $530 shipped

Amazon is offering the XFX Speedster RX 6700 XT CORE 12GB GPU for $529.99 shipped. Also matched at Newegg. Before this month, today’s deal regularly went for over $670, and its retail price is $660. At Best Buy right now it fetches $570 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed with AMD’s latest RDNA 2 technology in tow, the RX 6700 XT also packs 40 compute units, 12GB of GDDR6 memory, and Infinity Cache technology. This graphics card is aimed at 1440p high frame rate gaming, and it should handle most games on the market right now at high or ultra settings. On top of that, it’s fully compatible with AMD’s upcoming FSR 2.0 technology. Learn more in our announcement coverage and then head below for more.

If you’re not an AMD fan, then we recommend giving the PNY XLR8 RTX 3060 a look at $480 on Amazon. I use the single fan version daily for gaming and absolutely love it. However, there’s also the EVGA RTX 3050 XC Gaming available at Amazon for $330. We just went hands-on with the 3050 and loved it for budget-focused gaming.

Just looking to game on-the-go? Well, Alienware’s RTX 3070 Ti-powered laptop is on sale for $719 off right now. This marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and it packs a 360Hz 17-inch 1080p display for mobile gaming.

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card, powered by AMD RDNA 2 architecture, featuring 40 powerful enhanced Compute Units, the all new AMD Infinity Cache and 12GB of dedicated GDDR6 memory, is engineered to deliver ultra-high frame rates and powerhouse 1440p resolution gaming.

