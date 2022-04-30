Renpho’s heated electric massagers are on sale from $40 at 2022 lows, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Renpho Wellness (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a wide selection of its heated electric massagers priced from $40 shipped. Our top pick is the Heated Shiatsu Foot Massager for $47.59. For comparison, it normally goes for $60 at Amazon and today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked for the past 12 months. This massager is designed with a removable 3D breathable mesh cover that makes it easy to keep clean for multiple users. It delivers six massage heads with 18 rotating nodes programmed in two speeds to help ease stress built-up in your feet. Check out Amazon for additional details and then head below for more.

Just need to relax your back, but not shoulders or neck? Well, this massager is more compact and comes in at $25.50 on Amazon. Sure, it doesn’t do quite as much as the deal above. But, this massager you can essentially leave on your favorite chair or couch seat for a relaxing experience every time you sit down.

Further upgrade your space by picking up Blueair Classic and Pro air purifiers while they’re on sale for new all-time lows at Amazon. Pricing starts at $172 and there’s up to 60% in savings to be had here, making now a great time to keep your indoor air nice and clean as we head into allergy season.

Home Use Foot Massager Machine: Keep Clean; Heated shiatsu foot massager designed with a removable 3D breathable mesh cover, no worried about multiple people use, easy to remove and clean; Make the foot massage more relax Widely Used for Different Sizes Massager; Oversized massage platform, unlimited massage space, suitable for different sizes of the feet; Even US Men size 13 or 14. Renpho foot massager not only massage the heel, toe and arch also can put the calf on it; Let your feet and calf enjoy the kneading massage

