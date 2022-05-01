Today’s best game deals: Animal Crossing New Horizons $40, Collection of Mana $20, more

Update: Amazon is now offering a rare deal on Animal Crossing: New Horizons at $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, if you’re yet to experience Nintendo’s beloved island-dweller life-sim, now’s your chance to get in for 33% off the going rate. You’ll also find Mario Party Superstars at one of its best prices ever right now with a $39.99 shipped listing now live at Amazon, down from the regular $60.

In today’s best game deals, we are now tracking the game of the year winner Hades for $16.24 on the eShop and $18.74 via PSN, both down from the regular $25. If you would prefer a physical copy, the regular $35 Switch version with some extra goodies is now going for $29.88 shipped over at Amazon. Supergiant’s latest epic RPG rogue-like dungeon crawler has players battle their way out of hell, taking on a slew of boss battles inspired by Greek mythology along the way. The physical copy above includes a full-color 32-page character compendium booklet and original soundtrack download, but whichever version you opt for you will be taking on the role of the immortal Prince of the Underworld loaded up with an arsenal of upgradable powers and mythic weapons of Olympus. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals including Nintendo Square Enix sale, Among Us, Trials of Mana, Collection of Mana, Final Fantasy VII (Original), Owlboy, Mark of the Ninja: Remastered, and much more.

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60

Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50

Splatoon 3 pre-order $60

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60

Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60

Live A Live pre-order $50

Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60

