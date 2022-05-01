Today’s best game deals: Animal Crossing New Horizons $40, Collection of Mana $20, more

Update: Amazon is now offering a rare deal on Animal Crossing: New Horizons at $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, if you’re yet to experience Nintendo’s beloved island-dweller life-sim, now’s your chance to get in for 33% off the going rate. You’ll also find Mario Party Superstars at one of its best prices ever right now with a $39.99 shipped listing now live at Amazon, down from the regular $60.
In today’s best game deals, we are now tracking the game of the year winner Hades for $16.24 on the eShop and $18.74 via PSN, both down from the regular $25. If you would prefer a physical copy, the regular $35 Switch version with some extra goodies is now going for $29.88 shipped over at Amazon. Supergiant’s latest epic RPG rogue-like dungeon crawler has players battle their way out of hell, taking on a slew of boss battles inspired by Greek mythology along the way. The physical copy above includes a full-color 32-page character compendium booklet and original soundtrack download, but whichever version you opt for you will be taking on the role of the immortal Prince of the Underworld loaded up with an arsenal of upgradable powers and mythic weapons of Olympus. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals including Nintendo Square Enix sale, Among Us, Trials of Mana, Collection of Mana, Final Fantasy VII (Original), Owlboy, Mark of the Ninja: Remastered, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
***Rare deal on 8Bitdo’s Nintendo Switch Arcade Stick at $75.50
- Among Us eShop under $4 (Reg. $5)
- Trials of Mana eShop $25 (Reg. $50)
- Collection of Mana eShop $20 (Reg. $40)
- Final Fantasy VII (Original) eShop $8 (Reg. $16)
- Spelunker Party! eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Dead Cells eShop $15 (Reg. $25)
- Owlboy eShop $15 (Reg. $25)
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered eShop $5 (Reg. $20)
- Wonder Boy Asha in Monster World eShop $17.50 (Reg. $35)
- Nintendo digital Square Enix sale from $3
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 eShop $22 (Reg. $40)
- Star Wars KOTOR Xbox $5 (Reg. $10)
- Star Wars KOTOR II Xbox $5 (Reg. $10)
- Star Wars Xbox sale from $5
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- Also matched on PSN
- Madden NFL 22 Xbox $17.50 (Reg. $25+)
- Resident Evil Village Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- No More Heroes 2 eShop $15 (Reg. $20)
- No More Heroes eShop $15 (Reg. $20)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $55 (Reg. $60)
- PlayStation PSN Castlevania sale from $5
- PlayStation PSN Games Under $20 sale
- Ghostwire: Tokyo on PS5 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Octopath Traveller Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Xbox $20 (Reg. $40)
- Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Great Ace Attorney Chronicles eShop $25 (Reg. $40)
- Monster Hunter Generations eShop $12 (Reg. $40)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary eShop $12 (Reg. $30)
- Resident Evil 2 $18 (Reg. $30)
- DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2 $30 (Reg. $50)
- Assassin’s Creed Ezio Collection Switch $30 (Reg. $40)
- Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered eShop $15 (Reg. $40)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat eShop $20 (Reg. $40)
- Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition $15 (Reg. $20)
- FIFA 22 Xbox $10 (Reg. $25+)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI eShop $9 (Reg. $30)
- Tales from the Borderlands eShop $15 (Reg. $25)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- The Medium $30 (Reg. $50)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits PS4 & PS5 from $24 (Reg. $40)
- Lost Judgment $30 (Reg. $40+)
- PGA TOUR 2K21 $10 (Reg. $15)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
Pre-orders:
- Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
- Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
Disney and Pixar unveil new Animal Crossing-like life-sim filled with Magic Kingdom characters
Classic Sonic games come to modern hardware in new SEGA Origins collection this summer
Microsoft is bringing more Ubisoft titles to Game Pass, starting with Assassin’s Creed Origins
Xbox Game Pass Family Plan to support up to five accounts for ‘far less’ then buying separate
Nintendo brings Earthworm Jim 2, Dig Dug II, more to NES and SNES Switch Online library
Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel release window confirmed (again), but you’re not going to like it
PlayStation console voice commands now live, HDMI 2.1 Variable Refresh Rate on the way
How to create folders on Switch with the new ‘Groups’ feature
First look at Harry Potter Hogwarts Legacy gameplay
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!