Oral-B’s smart toothbrushes help ensure you take care of your oral health from $80, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering discounts on a selection of Oral-B Power Toothbrushes at up to 41% off. Right now you can get the Oral-B 7000 SmartSeries Electric Toothbrush with Bluetooth Connectivity and Travel Case for $79.99 shipped. Normally going for $135, this aforementioned 41% discount drops the price down to within cents of the all-time low we’ve seen. Oral-B claims that this toothbrush was the first to feature Bluetooth connectivity between the brush and a smartphone. This connection is used in conjunction with the Oral-B app to monitor your brushing habits and to provide feedback and improvements. The six different cleaning modes range from daily, deep, tongue, and other cleanings. The included two-minute timer also helps to make sure you’re doing a proper cleaning before starting or ending your day. Keep reading for more Oral-B deals.

Oral-B 7000 SmartSeries Electric Toothbrush features:

The Oral-B SmartSeries White 7000 with Bluetooth is the world’s first of its kind with Bluetooth connectivity. Bluetooth communication allows the brush to connect with your smartphone to give you real-time feedback on your brushing habits. The professionally inspired design of the CrossAction brush head surrounds each tooth with bristles angled at 16 degrees, and 3D cleaning action oscillates, rotates, and pulsates to break up and remove up to 500% more plaque than a regular manual toothbrush. The pressure sensor lights up if you brush too hard to prevent harmful over-brushing and there are 6 modes and a timer to help you brush for a dentist-recommended 2 minutes. Best of all, it’s brought to you by Oral-B – the #1 brand used by dentists worldwide.

