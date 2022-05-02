Amazon 1-day pet sale from $5: Bissell BARKBATH, Greenies, more (Up to 52% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a series of deals for your pet furry friends including pet care items, cleaners, treats, and much more with up to 52% in savings. First up, you’ll find the Bissell BARKBATH Dual Use Portable Dog Bath and Deep Cleaner for $159.99 shipped. Regularly $200 direct and elsewhere, this is $40 off the going rate, the second-best price we have tracked on Amazon and the lowest we can find. This is a 2-in-1 unit that delivers a portable dog bath solution as well as the ability to deep clean carpets, upholstery, and more. Alongside three spray nozzles and a series of other accessories, it uses minimal water (this one can handle an “80-pound dog with any length of fur or hair with less than 68 ounces of water”) and a vacuuming system to dry them off. More details below alongside the rest of today’s wide-ranging Amazon pet sale from $5.

Amazon Gold Box pet deals:

It can be incredibly convenient to have a capable robot vacuum at the ready to take care of loose dog hair that can quickly accumulate around the home. Today, Amazon is offering Shark’s smart AI Robot Vac with HEPA self-empty base that “picks up 50% more pet hair” than previous-generation models at a new all-time low. You can dive into the $250 in savings in this morning’s coverage on this one-day price drop.

Bissell BARKBATH features:

Every BISSELL purchase helps save pets. BISSELL proudly supports BISSELL Pet Foundation and its mission to help save homeless pets.

The first 2-in-1 Portable Dog Wash and Deep Cleaner. This portable all-in-one system can be used to wash your dog in any room of the house, anytime, with minimal mess AND can also be used to clean up the messes that your dog or other family members may leave behind on carpets, rugs and upholstery.

Three Customizable spray nozzles (based on fur length) get beneath the fur and down to the skin to allow water and shampoo to wash the skin clean, while a soft suction pulls dirt and water into a separate dirty water tank. Three Customizable grooming clips (based on fur type) brush your dog’s coat while cleaning.

