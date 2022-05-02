Android app deals of the day: Strike Team Hydra, Car Launcher Pro, SPHAZE, and more

It’s Monday afternoon and that means it’s time to kick off the week in Android app deals. Just be sure to dive into today’s up to $100 price drops on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8/+ and TCL’s all-new 5-Series 4K QLED Google TVs while you’re at it. Our app collection is headlined by titles such as Strike Team Hydra, 911 Operator, SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game, Car Launcher Pro, and much more. Head below the fold for all of today’s best Android game and app deals.
Today’s best Android app deals:
- Neo Monsters FREE (Reg. $1)
- Dead Bunker 2 HD FREE (Reg. $1)
- Crypto Helper FREE (Reg. $1)
- Rectangles PRO FREE (Reg. $2)
- Conversations (Jabber / XMPP) FREE (Reg. $4)
- 911 Operator $3 (Reg. $6.50)
- Mars Power Industries $1 (Reg. $2)
- Strike Team Hydra $1 (Reg. $6)
- SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Quest of Wizard $0.50 (Reg. $3)
- Tiny Little Kingdoms $2 (Reg. $4)
- Game Booster 4x Faster Pro $0.50 (Reg. $1)
- Car Launcher Pro $3 (Reg. $6)
Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8/+ at up to $100 off with prices starting at $630. Moving over to the entertainment center, we are also now tracking the very first notable price drops on TCL’s all-new 5-Series 4K QLED Google TVs with models starting as low as $400 shipped. Just make sure you grab Samsung’s PRO Plus 256GB microSD card while it’s down at $35 and browse through today’s smartphone accessories roundup as well.
More Android app deals still live:
- Defense Zone 2 HD FREE (Reg. $3)
- Cult Manager Tycoon FREE (Reg. $1)
- Bridge Constructor Portal $1 (Reg. $5)
- Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead $1 (Reg. $3)
- Bridge Constructor Medieval $1 (Reg. $2)
- Bridge Constructor Playground $1 (Reg. $2)
- Bridge Constructor Stunts $1 (Reg. $2)
- The Escapists: Prison Escape $1.50 (Reg. $6.50)
- The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout $1.50 (Reg. $7)
- The Inner World $1 (Reg. $3)
- Dead Age $1 (Reg. $3)
- In Between $1 (Reg. $3)
- Super64Pro Emulator $1.50 (Reg. $4)
- Skilltree Saga $1 (Reg. $3)
- Retro Winter Sports 1986 $1 (Reg. $2)
- Boss Rush: Mythology Mobile $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
More on Strike Team Hydra:
You are the commander of an elite Strike Team aboard the warship, HYDRA. Your first combat mission will have you leading your team in vicious ship-to-ship battles against the Sethari, a mysterious alien race whose soldiers are genetically bred for war.
