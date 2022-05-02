Backup all your pictures and videos with the WD 4TB My Cloud Duo at its 2022 low of $300

Amazon is offering the WD 4TB My Cloud Home Duo for $299.99 shipped. Normally going for $340, this $40 in savings marks a new 2022 low price we’ve seen. The duo in the name refers to the two hard drives contained within this enclosure that can team up to provide 4TB of total storage, or a redundancy mode will duplicate your data to the other hard drive. You can remotely access the data on this storage device using the My Cloud Home app. You can even host a Plex Media server for your movies and tv shows. All of these remote access features come without any monthly subscription fees, a benefit of running your own cloud solution. Shareable links can be generated for friends and family as well. Keep reading for more.

If you don’t need the wireless accessibility of the My Cloud Home Duo, you can save some cash by going with the WD 12TB Elements Desktop External Hard Drive for $220. Along with featuring an additional 8TB of storage space, you can use it across PC, Xbox, and PlayStations for additional space for games. It connects over a USB port and does not require drivers. It is perfect for general storage and archiving mass media. It is even backward compatible with USB 2.0 as well.

Be sure to check out this deal on CORSAIR’s new 7,100MB/s 1TB MP600 PRO SSD for PC and PlayStation 5 at a new Amazon low of $155. This PCIe Gen 4 drive will give you lightning-fast access to your games and data. The WD_BLACK 1TB D30 SSD Game Drive for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC hits a new Amazon low of $112.50 as well.

WD 4TB My Cloud Home Duo features:

My Cloud™ Home Duo is an easy-to-use personal cloud storage device that plugs directly into your Wi-Fi® router at home so you can save all your digital content in one central place. Unlike a NAS, it’s a simple centralized solution to back up your photos, videos and files, and have it stored in one place. With the My Cloud Home app, you can access, upload and share your content from anywhere with an internet connection.

