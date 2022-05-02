Level Bolt is a hidden HomeKit deadbolt to subtly upgrade your smart home at low of $136

Amazon is now offering the Level Bolt HomeKit Smart Lock for $135.77 shipped. Normally up to $200, and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. For comparison, our last mention was $140 a few weeks ago. Whether you don’t want to have a big bulky smart lock on your door or you like the existing hardware, Level Bolt is the perfect smart home solution. It installs invisibly inside of your existing lock and brings HomeKit support to your front door. The Level Bolt features a 6-gauge stainless steel gear box for added durability and the app even works on both iOS and Android. While it supports automations and voice locking/unlocking, you can also give friends or families a virtual key to enter your home through the app. For a more full-featured smart lock, check out the Level Touch that’s also on sale for $267 right now. You can learn more about the Level Bolt in our hands-on review and then be sure to head below for more.

While the Level Bolt installs invisibly, you might want to have a keypad for people to enter a PIN to unlock the door. If that’s something you’d desire, then we recommend putting your savings into picking up the Level Keypad from Amazon. It comes in at $79 total but you’ll see that it’s pretty versatile and works with any of the smart locks from Level. You can take a deeper dive into the Level Keypad in our previous coverage at 9to5Mac.

You might not realize how versatile it is, but if you haven’t yet, check out the Elgato Stream Deck. It’s on sale right now for $120, which marks a 2022 low. Why are we mentioning the Stream Deck in a smart home post? Well, because it can be used to trigger smart home automations, of course! That’s right, you can program buttons to do various smart tasks with ease on the Stream Deck, making it a great choice for automatically locking or unlocking a door, among many other things. Check out our previous coverage to find out how we integrated it with a HomeKit setup.

Level Bolt HomeKit Smart Lock features:

Designed to deliver convenient and reliable smart security in a small, elegant design, Level Bolt is the first and only invisible smart deadbolt lock. It’s made to fit with your current hardware and housing so you can have a smart lock without adding bulky boxes or tacky keypads to your beautiful front door.

