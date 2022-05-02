Philips Sonicare Kids connected toothbrush now matching Amazon low at $30 (40% off)

Amazon is now offering the Philips Sonicare Kids Bluetooth Connected Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush for $29.96 shipped in pink and blue colorways. The pink model has now returned to match the Amazon all-time and you can still grab the blue model for the same price. Regularly $50, this is 40% off the going rate and the lowest total we can find. Also available at Walmart. Alongside delivering a better clean than having the kids use a manual solution, they include fun designs as well as bonus stickers and the charging stand. From there, kids are encouraged to do a better job and more frequently so with the free interactive companion app that “educates and gets kids excited about brushing” alongside dishing up rewards for successful brushing sessions. More details below.

If you think you can make do with a battery-powered option without the companion app connectivity, Amazon’s 2-pack of Solimo kids’ brushes comes in at $9 Prime shipped right now. Again, this is a more basic system but it might very well deliver a better clean with the oscillating brush head.

If you’re looking for something to bolster your own oral health game, either at home or on the road, a water flosser can be a great help. We are currently tracking about 25% off Waterpik’s travel-ready cordless flosser at $28 shipped via Amazon. This is within cents of the lowest price we have seen across 2022 with a design that is built to remove “up to 99.9% of plaque from treated areas.” Get a closer look in our deal coverage right here.

Philips Sonicare Kids Rechargeable Toothbrush features:

98% of parents say it’s easier to get kids to brush longer and better

91% of dental professional parents prefer Sonicare for Kids for their own children

Interactive free app educates and gets kids excited about brushing. Exciting rewards for successful brushing sessions

Patented sonic technology. Is 75% more effective than manual toothbrushes in hard to reach areas. Includes: 1 Sonicare for kids handle, 1 childrens brush head, 1 charging base, bonus stickers

