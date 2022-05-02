Razer Viper Ultimate Hyperspeed wireless mouse with charging dock hits $80 (New low)

Amazon is offering the Razer Viper Ultimate Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse with Chroma RGB Charging Dock for $79.99 shipped. For comparison, this bundle normally goes for $100 or more at Amazon and purchasing the mouse and charging dock separately would set you back $120 right now. The Viper Ultimate Hyperspeed mouse is designed for a “zero-compromise” experience according to Razer. This comes from weighing in at just 75g while offering a 20,000 DPI optical sensor and the fact that it uses the brand’s optical mouse switches that are faster than traditional mechanical options. It even features an ambidextrous design so both right- and left-handed gamers can use it. Keep reading for more.

Given you’re saving up to $40 with today’s lead deal, we think you should reinvest that into further upgrading your gaming setup. The Razer Cynosa Chroma Gaming Keyboard is a solid choice at $41 on Amazon and delivers integration with Razer’s Synapse software and integrates with the same RGB platform as today’s featured deal.

Speaking of Razer, did you see the new Captain America controller that came out earlier today? That’s right, you can now show your patriotic Marvel support now with the limited-edition Xbox wireless controller. It comes with a custom designed charging dock as well, which is fits the overall Captain America aesthetic.

Razer Viper Ultimate Mouse features:

25 percentage Quicker Than Competing Wireless Mice: Razer HyperSpeed wireless technology brings together extreme low-latency and interference reduction for true wireless freedom

The Lightest, Zero-Compromise Wireless Esports Gaming Mouse at 74g: The Razer Viper Ultimate includes a 20K DPI optical sensor befitting the most serious gamers without the need for drilled holes

Faster Than Traditional Mechanical Switches: New Razer optical mouse switches uses light beam-based actuation, registering button presses at the speed of light

